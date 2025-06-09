Water crisis deepens struggles for disabled residents

The ongoing water shortage in Lowcost, Labasa is adding to the daily struggles of residents, particularly people living with disabilities who depend on others to access basic water supplies.

Freddy, a resident living with a disability, states that the situation has continued to worsen during the current drought, with irregular water supply making it difficult for him and his family to store enough water.

“It’s very difficult. Sometimes during the late hours when water comes through the pipes, we are still sleeping, and it’s a struggle to wake up during that time to assist my sister to fill water.”

Freddy says the shortage is not only affecting his household but also other vulnerable residents, including people with physical disabilities and the elderly who cannot fetch water on their own.

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He is calling on the Water Authority of Fiji to consider the challenges faced by these residents and ensure a more reliable water supply, saying access to water should not become another daily struggle for those already living with disabilities.

Freddy adds that he currently relies on just two drums to store water and is appealing to anyone willing to assist him with a water tank, which he says would make a significant difference in his daily life.