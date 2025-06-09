Stronger cooperation needed to support vulnerable people

[Photo: File]

Families, communities, faith-based organisations, civil society and government agencies are being urged to work together to care for elderly people and vulnerable individuals living on the streets.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Social Protection, Selina Kuruleca, says lasting solutions require a collective commitment.

Her call follows reports of a mother and son sheltering at a bus stop in Nakasi.

Kuruleca says the family is known to the Ministry and has received assistance on several occasions.

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They were previously provided accommodation through the Housing Assistance and Relief Trust programme.

The Ministry later facilitated their placement at St Vincent Home.

She says welfare officers visited the pair again last week to assess their circumstances and explore further support.

“The Ministry is committed to working with the family and relevant stakeholders to identify appropriate and sustainable solutions that will ensure their safety, dignity and wellbeing.”

Kuruleca says the government cannot address homelessness and the needs of vulnerable people alone.

She is particularly urging families to care for elderly relatives and loved ones experiencing psychosocial challenges.

Kuruleca is also encouraging religious organisations and community groups to work closely with government agencies to assist people living on the streets.

She urged the public to turn concern expressed on social media into meaningful action, while verifying information and protecting the privacy of vulnerable individuals.