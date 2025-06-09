Two-stage referendum proposed

[Photo: Supplied: Parliament of the republic of Fiji FB page]

Unity Fiji is proposing a two-stage referendum process on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 of 2026, saying people should have a direct say on major constitutional issues before final changes are made.

Making the party’s submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee, Representative Naomi Raikaci says voters should first decide on up to five key issues, including immunity provisions, national identity, the electoral system and whether the country should have a Senate.

She proposes putting these questions to voters alongside the General Election, allowing the next government to use the responses to guide changes to the Bill.

Raikaci says the revised Bill should then go back to communities across the country in 2027, with consultations in English, iTaukei, and Fiji Hindi before a full referendum on a separate day.

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“Informants, people can actually use, including for remote islands and voters overseas. Let the Electoral Commission set the clock. Ask the Commission under Section 75 to advise how much time free and fair voter education needs and set the full referendum date from that advice, not the other way around.”

She says this approach would help people understand the proposed changes, discuss the issues, and have their views reflected before the final Constitution goes to a vote.

Raikaci is also calling on the committee to suspend the current Bill and not proceed with its third reading under the existing timetable.

She says the General Election should go ahead within the constitutional period, by February 6, 2027, without suspending campaigning.

She adds that Unity Fiji is committed to carrying forward the constitutional amendments agreed to by the people, saying the process must give Fijians enough time to understand and take ownership of the final document.