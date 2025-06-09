PRF Christmas drive targets 700 children

Over the past four years, more than 700 children of collection pillars of recycling have received presents, thanks to the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s annual Christmas gift and stationery drive.

In its fifth year, the PRF is calling on individuals, businesses and organizations across Fiji to come together and make this festive season memorable for the children of CPRs.

CPRs are the women and men whose contributions to recovering recyclable materials remain an important part of Fiji’s recycling efforts.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the Christmas Drive is more than a festive initiative.

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He says it is an opportunity for the wider community to recognize the people whose work contributes to environmental protection, while ensuring their children are included in the joy and excitement of Christmas.

“Every year, we speak about the spirit of giving during Christmas, but we must also ask ourselves – who we are including in that celebration. The children of our CPRs deserve the same excitement, happiness and anticipation that Christmas brings to children in homes across Fiji,” said Deo.

“Their parents contribute to our communities every day through the recovery of recyclable materials. This initiative is one way for us to acknowledge those contributions and celebrate their families, not because they are defined by their circumstances, but because they are an important part of our society.”

He says that since 2022, the PRF has delivered gifts to more than 700 children of CPRs across Fiji, with the support of businesses, organizations and members of the public.

Deo says a special feature of the initiative is its personalized approach, where gifts are prepared for individual children, carrying a message of kindness and encouragement from those who contribute.

He says the initiative also incorporates stationery contributions to support children as they prepare for the new school year, recognizing the importance of education and the aspirations of young people growing up in CPR communities.

Deo says the PRF is encouraging individuals, families, corporate organizations and community groups to participate by contributing new, child-friendly gifts and essential stationery items.

He says the gifts should be non-violent and preferably plastic-free, in line with PRF’s commitment to responsible consumption and environmental sustainability.

Gift contributions can be dropped off at the following locations:

Malhana Cloud Kitchen Restaurant: Lot 1 Koronivia Road, Nausori.

WRFL Recycling Yard, Lami: Lot 26 Wailada Industrial Estate, Lami.

Malhana Apartment: Lot 38 Sawana Road – Off Yadrava Road, Westfield, Legalega, Nadi.

WRFL Recycling Yard, Lautoka: 6 Bouwalu Street, Lautoka.

The final day for gift contributions is Wednesday, 9 December 2026. PRF teams will distribute the Christmas gifts and stationery to children in CPR communities across Fiji from 16 to 20 December.