FEO to track inmates’ voting status

The MoU was signed at FCS Headquarters.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

The voting eligibility of people serving prison sentences of 12 months or more will be subject to changes on the National Register of Voters under a new agreement between the Fijian Elections Office and the Fiji Corrections Service.

The agreement allows the FEO to access updated information on inmates serving qualifying sentences and those who have completed their terms, helping determine when their names should be removed from or restored to the voter register under electoral laws.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the exchange of information and establish arrangements for pre-poll voting inside correctional facilities.

The FCS will provide the FEO with details of inmates serving sentences of 12 months or more, as well as those released after completing their sentences.

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The agreement also covers the identification of eligible inmates and corrections officers, and the preparation of voter lists for pre-poll voting at facilities approved by the Electoral Commission.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa states the arrangement is necessary to maintain an accurate voter register while ensuring those legally entitled to vote in correctional facilities are not excluded from the electoral process.

Mataiciwa adds that the cooperation between the two institutions is critical to meeting their respective responsibilities under Fiji’s electoral laws.

The MoU was signed at FCS Headquarters by Mataiciwa and Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva.