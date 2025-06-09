Vakarisi death probe advances

[Photo: Jone Vakarisi]

Fiji Police received fresh evidence into the death of Jone Vakarisi last night.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed the development, adding that a full post-mortem report was also received last night.

Vakarisi was taken into military custody at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Suva on April 16 following an attempted break-in at a military armoury.

He died in custody the next day.

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The Force subsequently classified the death as murder and opened a joint investigation with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Tudravu says the investigation file is now being compiled and will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal opinion.

He says all suspects have been interviewed, noting that overseas testing contributed to the delay in completing the investigation.

“I would like to thank the Commander of the RFMF, for assisting with the investigation, there was a military personnel liaising and arranging interviews with suspected individual.”

He says Police wanted to confirm all relevant findings before submitting the file for legal advice.

Tudravu says the Force remains committed to following due process in serious investigations.