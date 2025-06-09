Teen lifter targets Commonwealth and Olympic stage

[Source: File]

At just 16 years old, weightlifter Mereia Turaganivalu is already setting her sights on some of the biggest stages in world sport.

The promising young athlete says her long-term goal is to continue improving her performances and lifting heavier weights as she progresses through the ranks.

“For the next few years, I feel like I want to be chasing really, really big numbers and be able to lift really big numbers in a few years’ time.”

Turaganivalu’s ambitions extend beyond national competition, with the teenager targeting opportunities to represent Fiji at major international events.

Article continues after advertisement

“Basically to compete in the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. That’s really my goal right now and to be somewhere up there.”

With age on her side and clear goals driving her forward, Turaganivalu will be hoping her dedication in training can help turn those dreams into reality in the years ahead.