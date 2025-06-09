Police eye title defence as basketball returns to Sukuna Bowl

Police Basketball is determined to reclaim the spotlight when the sport returns to the Sukuna Bowl, with the team targeting another title after 15 years away from the competition.

Police last competed in 2011, when they walked away as champions, and manager Voniani Namua says the team is back with its sights firmly set on defending that achievement.

Namua says preparations have been challenging as players juggle training with their demanding work commitments, particularly their responsibilities in tackling drug abuse within communities.

He says the competition also provides an opportunity for officers to sharpen their skills, build teamwork and strengthen their operational capabilities as they respond to growing social challenges, including drug abuse and rising HIV cases.

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The Police team is also grateful for the backing of their families and colleagues, who have supported them throughout their preparations.

Namua is calling on supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind the team as they look to bring the title home once again.