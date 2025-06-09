Rising costs squeeze retailers

[Photo: File]

Rising shipping costs and delays are creating growing challenges for retailers, making it harder for businesses to get stock on time while trying to meet customer demand.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says shipping remains one of the biggest challenges for businesses, with retailers facing difficulties getting goods delivered on time and paying higher freight costs.

Patel adds delays in receiving shipments can also create additional expenses, as businesses have to pay warehouse rental costs while waiting for their goods to arrive.

He says these added expenses are increasing the overall cost of doing business and putting further pressure on retailers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to make sure that the items are right for the business. It is not easy to do business. VMS is coming. Businesses have to spend a lot for that. Small shops have to spend Rs. 2000 to Rs.5000 on hardware.”

Patel says running a retail business is becoming increasingly challenging, with businesses having to manage rising expenses while ensuring they have the right products available for customers.

Despite these challenges, he says retailers are continuing to source items that meet customer needs and maintain supply in the market.