More Chinese tourists

[Photo: FILE]

China’s growing tourism market is prompting a stronger push by Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways to attract more Chinese holidaymakers.

Additional flights have been planned across the Asian network from next year.

Fiji welcomed 23,421 visitors from China between January and September this year, an increase of 5.86 per cent compared to the same period last year. China remains the country’s fourth-largest international visitor market.

Tourism Fiji has stepped up its efforts to turn that growth into more holiday bookings. Its 2026 Greater China Roadshow recently concluded after visiting Xiamen, Chongqing and

Lijiang.

The event attracted more than 300 Chinese travel trade partners and 20 media representatives.

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Eighteen Fijian tourism operators took part, promoting holiday packages and building relationships with Chinese travel agencies.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Dr Paresh Pant says China remains an important market for Fiji’s long-term tourism growth. He says the priority is to convert growing interest into actual visitor arrivals through stronger industry partnerships and targeted marketing.

Fiji Airways is also looking to increase capacity across its Asian network from next year. Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah states that closer cooperation with Tourism Fiji and Chinese travel agencies will help generate demand for Fiji holidays.

Flights between Fiji and Hong Kong will increase from four to five services a week in February 2027. Singapore services will rise from two to three weekly flights in March, while Tokyo services are planned to increase to three weekly flights in April and August.

Fiji Airways Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Kamal Haer adds that the additional services will give Chinese travellers more travel options and provide travel agents with more seats to sell.

Tourism Fiji says it will continue working with airlines and local tourism operators to strengthen its presence in China and attract more visitors.