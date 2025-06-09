Dry spell affects Vaturu Dam levels

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Water levels at Vaturu Dam in Nadi are dropping daily as a prolonged dry spell continues across the Western Division.

The dam supplies water to communities in Nadi and Lautoka, raising concerns over water security.

Vaturu Dam caretaker Osea Ranubu highlighted the steady decline, noting there has been little rainfall to replenish the reservoir.

“Water levels at the Vaturu Dam are slowly dropping; it drops every day. Right now, if the water level is full, it would be at 527; right now it has dropped to 521. That is how fast it is dropping.”

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This comes as the Fiji Meteorological Service reports that El Niño-driven conditions have severely suppressed rainfall nationwide, with 26 of the country’s 27 monitoring stations recording well-below-normal rainfall in the latest climate update.

The continued dry conditions are adding pressure to water resources, growing concerns over how long the dam can sustain supplies if meaningful rainfall does not return.

FBC News understands that the Government will hold a joint press conference on Friday to provide an update on the situation and outline the way forward.