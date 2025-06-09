Research Division reviews progress

The Crop Research Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry is holding its 2026–2027 First Quarter Meeting at Legalega Research Station.

The gathering brings the team together to review progress, assess challenges and priorities, and develop a practical work plan for the remaining three quarters.

In his opening remarks, Acting Director of Research and Agricultural Scientific Services Penaia Mua emphasised the importance of teamwork, mutual support, and collaboration in advancing agricultural research.

He highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships with the Extension Division so research findings, innovations, and technologies reach farmers and stakeholders on the ground.

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Mua also noted that hosting meetings beyond Koronivia at stations like Legalega boosts staff morale, connects teams, and allows senior staff to mentor junior colleagues.

During the meeting, the team is also factoring in current El Niño conditions and other on-the-ground challenges as they plan upcoming research activities.

Ultimately, the Ministry says research must move forward through collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering practical solutions for Fiji’s agricultural sector.