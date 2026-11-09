Diwali shines beyond lights in Labasa

The spirit of Diwali continues to shine through unity.[PHOTO:PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Diwali is more than a celebration of lights in Labasa, as families and communities come together to share traditions, strengthen relationships and create lasting memories.

For Lajonia resident Nimisha Kamal, this year’s celebration holds special meaning as she marks her first Diwali with her in-laws following her marriage.

She says the festival is not only about the lights and decorations, but also about spending quality time with family and loved ones.

“Actually Diwali is all about lightness, light over darkness. And we actually look forward for Diwali because it’s all about light, it’s all about getting dressed up, making sweets and enjoying with your family and your loved ones.”

Meanwhile, in Wailevu, families spent several days preparing their homes, with favourable weather adding to the festive atmosphere.

Resident Atish Maharaj says his family took three to four days to decorate their home ahead of the celebrations.

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For the younger generation, the festival also provides an opportunity to strengthen community ties and preserve cultural traditions.

Twenty-year-old Wailevu resident Amitesh Maharaj says Diwali creates a special bond among people within the community.

“We, as a young generation of this community, it brings us together and it creates a special bonding in our community.”

As families celebrate with loved ones and communities come together, the spirit of Diwali continues to shine through unity, togetherness and the sharing of traditions.