FIFA initiative expands grassroots futsal in Fiji

A new mini futsal pitch was officially opened this morning at the Suva Muslim College, arking another step towards strengthening grassroots football and futsal in Fiji.

The new facility gives students a dedicated space to play, learn and develop their futsal skills while encouraging greater participation in the sport.

Suva Muslim College is the second school in Oceania to benefit from the FIFA Arena project, following AD Patel College in Ba, which received the region’s first facility in March this year.

FIFA Arena is a global initiative aimed at building at least 1,000 mini-pitches worldwide by 2031, providing children, particularly those in communities with limited sporting facilities, with safe spaces to play.

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The project is part of Fiji Football Association’s partnership with FIFA and local schools to bring more sporting opportunities closer to students and communities.

Beyond developing football skills, the facilities aim to promote teamwork, discipline, physical activity and stronger community connections.

The latest opening reflects Fiji FA’s commitment to growing football and futsal at school level and giving more young boys and girls the opportunity to enjoy the game.