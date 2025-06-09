Fiji hosts summit targeting regional violence

Leading researchers, practitioners, and regional partners gather in Fiji today for the 2026 International Symposium, From Evidence to Action.

The event is hosted by the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, alongside the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and the University of the South Pacific.

In the Pacific, the prevalence of intimate partner violence is more than double the global average – with nearly two in three women affected, while one in three women in Fiji has experienced marital

rape.

The three-day symposium brings together over 150 delegates, 80 speakers, and 23 partner organizations from across 12 countries to examine the drivers of violence against women.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says co-hosting the event puts Pacific women’s experiences at the center of regional conversations.

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“In Fiji and the Pacific, where there is a high prevalence of violence against women, the urgency of translating evidence into effective policies, prevention strategies and institutional change cannot

be overstated.”

Singh highlights that Fiji is currently implementing its National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls (2023–2028), committing communities and institutions to transformative

action.

“We welcome this opportunity to strengthen collaborations, amplify locally grounded research and ensure that the evidence we generate translates into tangible actions that challenge the structures

perpetuating violence in our Pacific communities.”

Dr Annie Crookes from the University of the South Pacific adds that combining academic research with local knowledge will help build more effective prevention strategies.

“By combining academic research with local knowledge, we can build more effective policy and prevention strategies for violence against women and girls.”

Delegates will conclude the three-day gathering with a Statement of Action outlining regional priorities to drive institutional change.

The CEVAW 2026 International Symposium runs in Fiji from November 18 to 20.