88 Blues receive timely boost ahead of Sukuna Bowl

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, with the New Zealand Police Partnership Program stepping in to support the 88 Blues’ preparations.

The contribution comes as the Police team works towards reclaiming the Sukuna Bowl titles, while balancing its sporting preparations with a wider commitment to community awareness.

FPPP Senior Advisor Joseph Hunter is hopeful the donation will help strengthen the team’s campaign as preparations gather momentum.

Fiji Police Organizing Committee Chairman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Jovilisi Leweniqila, says the support comes at a crucial time, with the force also carrying out awareness campaigns in the Northern and Western divisions.

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Leweniqila says the team is not only preparing for the sporting showdown against Army but is also taking its message to communities under this year’s theme, Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission.

The partnership highlights the strong bond between the two police forces, with the support extending beyond the sporting arena.

For the 88 Blues, the focus remains on building a strong campaign ahead of the annual rivalry, while using the Sukuna Bowl platform to promote a message that reaches far beyond the field of play.

The Sukuna Bowl starts next Thursday in Suva.