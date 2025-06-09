Accounting profession faces graduate shortage

Declining graduate numbers are raising concerns about the future of Fiji’s accounting profession, with the Fiji Institute of Accountants calling for more young people to consider a career in the field.

The concern was highlighted today as the Institute marked International Accountants Day, emphasizing the importance of professional integrity, accountability and developing the next generation of accountants.

The event also served to encourage more young Fijians into the field amid growing concern over declining graduate numbers.

“The Institute has noted that the number of graduates has declined. That is a challenge for our profession, and it is a challenge for the country. Fiji needs more of you.”

Article continues after advertisement

The importance of the profession was highlighted today as the Fiji Institute of Accountants marked International Accountants Day, emphasizing integrity, accountability, and the need to train future accountants.

Behind every major business decision, government investment, and financial transaction stands the work of an accountant.

“I think the main issue or the main value that we hold dear as accountants is integrity. Because ultimately if you don’t have integrity, the whole profession basically falls to its knees.”

For second-year Fiji National University student Kalokalo Bainivalu, says her passion for finance began in primary school with a dream of becoming a bank teller.

She now aims to become a chartered accountant who can drive organizational growth and promote responsible financial practices.

As the field evolves, International Accountants Day highlights the impact of current professionals while inspiring the next generation to uphold the core values of trust and integrity.