Electoral Bill clarifies rules on election postponements

[Photo: File]

Justice Minister Filimoni Vosarogo clarifies a key provision in the Electoral Amendment Bill passed in Parliament last Friday, which deals with the postponement of an election date.

During the debate, Vosarogo explains that when an election is postponed or deferred, provisions triggered by the initial announcement remain in force, rather than becoming void from the start.

He says the amendment provides legal certainty regarding any election or referendum announcement.

Vosarogo highlights that only when an election is cancelled entirely are those provisions rendered “void ab initio.”

Article continues after advertisement

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua supports this, explaining that Clause 2 in Bill No. 37 clearly defines the announcement of an election date.

He says some provisions switch on when the date is announced. If an election is postponed, the first announcement stands and those rules stay active, falling away only if the election is cancelled altogether.

The Attorney-General adds that this prevents arguments that a postponement resets the clock, giving candidates, parties, and officials full certainty about which rules apply and when.