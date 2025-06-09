NFP confident as preparation begins for election

[Photo: FILE]

The National Federation Party is more confident about its election prospects than it was in 2022, with party leader Professor Biman Prasad saying growing interest from potential candidates signals stronger support on the ground.

Prasad says the party is already preparing for the next General Election, having announced 17 candidates, with another batch expected to be announced soon.

He says interest is growing among people wanting to contest under the NFP banner, including women and young candidates.

“NFP remains the country’s oldest political party and maintains branches and offices across the country, including Rakiraki, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi and Labasa.”

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Prasad says the party has maintained a strong following across generations, with some families supporting NFP for decades.

While acknowledging that the party has not always secured a large number of seats in past elections, he says it has remained a consistent political force.

He also describes NFP as the country’s most multiracial political party, saying it has a long-established tradition of connecting with communities across different provinces and districts.