Nicolas Cage transformed ‘from within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn Hahn says

Source: Reuters

Nicolas Cage so fully transformed himself into NFL legend John Madden for the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn ​Hahn says she spent an entire production with him without ever ‌feeling she had met the real Cage.

Hahn, who plays Madden’s wife Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more than just ​physically.

“I do feel like he fully embodied John Madden,” Hahn told ​Reuters. “I would even venture to say that I haven’t really ⁠met Nicolas Cage yet because the prosthetics do something to you. ​He was definitely transformed from within.”

Directed by David O. Russell, the sports film ​arrives in select theaters on Wednesday and on Prime Video on November 18.

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The movie follows Madden from his years as a Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders ​under owner Al Davis to his role in creating Madden NFL ​with Electronic Arts, one of the most influential video game franchises in history.