Three children drowned

[Photo: FILE]

Three children have died in two separate suspected drowning incidents at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi.

The victims, aged eight, seven and five, were found floating in the water by bystanders yesterday.

The first incident involved two girls who had accompanied their mother for a picnic.

The third victim was a five-year-old girl who was with her father at the time.

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Both cases will be investigated for alleged negligence.

The national drowning toll has now risen to 50, compared to 31 for the same period last year.

Authorities are urging parents and guardians to keep children under close supervision around water.