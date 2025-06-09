Livestock owners pay impounding fees

Ninety-five livestock owners have paid fees to reclaim animals impounded for roaming unattended over the past 12 months.

However, the government has not disclosed how many owners were successfully prosecuted or fined.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna told Parliament that the 95 payments were fees associated with the impounding and release of livestock, not fines resulting from successful prosecutions.

Of the 95 livestock owners, 77 were recorded in the Western Division, 16 in the Northern Division and two in the Central Division.

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Tunabuna said the Ministry responds to public complaints, conducts field inspections and impounds animals found roaming on public roads, agricultural land and private properties.

He said the Ministry also identifies livestock owners and refers their details to respective police stations for investigation and possible legal action.

The distinction raises questions about the effectiveness of enforcement, particularly as stray livestock continue to pose risks to motorists, farmers and the public.

Tunabuna said the government was reviewing existing legislation and enforcement mechanisms, including whether fines should be increased for repeat offenders and cases involving significant damage or threats to public safety.

The review covers the Pound Act 1877, the Trespass of Animals Act 1955 and the Brand Act 1928.