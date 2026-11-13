Pope Leo mulls changes in how Church treats abuse victims

Source: Reuters

Pope Leo met with six victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Thursday in Lima in his second meeting with survivors during a ​12-day trip to South America and discussed how the Church can better listen ‌to abuse victims, the Vatican said.

Leo, the first Peruvian citizen to lead the Catholic Church, is on an emotional return visit to Peru through November 16 on the last leg of a three-country tour ​that has broken crowd records.

The pope, originally from Chicago, has met with survivors ​during several of his foreign visits, in an effort to help repair ⁠the Church’s standing after abuse scandals tarnished its reputation.

The meeting on Thursday lasted more than ​an hour, said a Vatican statement.

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“The pope met with each person individually, listening to ​their stories of suffering and pain,” it said.

“Together, they reflected on how to foster a change in mindset through listening to victims, seeking the truth, paths toward healing, and a commitment to creating safe ​environments,” it said.

Leo served as a missionary in Peru for about 20 years and ​was the bishop of the northern city of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.