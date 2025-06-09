David Walliams' career and controversies including Britain's Got Talent

source: BBC

David Walliams has been accused of grooming young fans and harassing women in the workplace, after failing to stop the Guardian and ITN publishing claims against him.

A three-year investigation by the two news organisations alleged the Little Britain star and former Britain’s Got Talent judge preyed on teenage girls as young as 15 and young women for sexual purposes.

He had sought a High Court injunction to prevent publication, with his lawyers arguing if allegations were made public Walliams would likely kill himself. The court refused the request.

Walliams has denied all of the allegations but in a letter to journalists working on the investigation acknowledged “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with”.

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He added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

The 55-year-old became a household name in the early 2000s through Little Britain, his comedy sketch show with Matt Lucas broadcast on the BBC.

Walliams published his first children’s book, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008, and his stories soon became best-sellers and led to comparisons with Roald Dahl.

His 23 children’s books have sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, but he was dropped by publisher HarperCollins in 2025 after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denied.