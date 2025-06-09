$10K fine for disease control interference

People who wilfully disobey or interfere with infectious disease control orders could now face a fine of up to $10,000.

This, according to provisions in the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2026 which was passed in Parliament last Friday.

Speaking to the Bill, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said it was proposing an increase to several penalties under the existing legislation.

He said many current penalties were established decades ago and no longer provide an appropriate level of deterrence for breaches that may create serious public health risks.

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Dr lalabalavu said under the proposed amendments, penalties of up to $1,000 would be provided for certain nuisance-related offences and a fine of up to $10,000 for specified offences involving wilful disobedience or interference with

infectious disease control orders.

He said this would include knowingly disseminating false information with the intention of encouraging non-compliance.

Dr Lalabalavu said the penalties are intended to encourage compliance and reinforce shared responsibility for public health. However, he said the ministry approach will not be limited to enforcement as public awareness, guidance, and

community engagement remain essential.