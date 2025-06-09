Jemima Goldsmith accuses Russell Brand of violence and abuse against her

source: BBC

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-girlfriend of Russell Brand, has accused him of “violence, coercive control and abuse” while the two were together.

Goldsmith, who dated the disgraced entertainer for roughly a year around 2014, alleged that she “had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident” but chose not to press charges.

In a lengthy statement on social media, the 52-year-old said she was “in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial” and was “glad and relieved” he had “finally faced justice”.

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison earlier on Monday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

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He was found guilty of raping a woman at his home in 2009, as well as three counts of sexual assault against three other women.

The judge at the sentencing hearing told Brand that he harboured a “casual arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.