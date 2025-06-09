Aviva Farms set for third racing event

Aviva Farms manager Zameel Ali expects tougher competition this weekend as the farm prepares to host its third horse racing event of the year.

Ali says racers have been training consistently over the past few months and have shown steady improvement since the first event.

More than 80 racers from across the Western Division are expected to gather at Aviva Farms in Sabeto, with the sport gaining momentum this year.

Ali is also encouraging business houses and stakeholders to get involved, saying horse racing has the potential to become one of Fiji’s leading sports.

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“You can expect a more competitive open races as owners are getting more prepared to win the open race challenge We would like to call out fans from the central division as most horse races take place in the western division. We would also like to call out business houses to take part in this races as well and we would like to invite everyone throughout fiji to come and view this competition so that we can keep building on this sport.”

The event will be held at Aviva Farms in Sabeto, and you can watch it Live on FBC Two.

Overseas-viewers can also catch the action on viti+ for $39 FJD.