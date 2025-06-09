Climate relocation beyond housing

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Fiji is calling for greater support for communities forced to relocate due to climate change, with the Government highlighting the emotional, cultural and economic cost of leaving ancestral land.

Speaking at COP31 in Türkiye, Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says climate relocation is not simply about providing families with new houses, but ensuring they do not lose their identity, traditions and livelihoods.

Tabuya says she has witnessed three community relocations in the past 12 months, where families moved to safer areas but were left grieving the homes and land they had known for generations.

She says relocation plans must include essential services such as roads, water and electricity before families move, as well as support to restore livelihoods and preserve cultural ties.

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The Minister is also calling for stronger coordination across Government ministries and adequate resources to ensure affected communities have a say in decisions about their future.

She says families must be able to relocate with dignity, knowing their safety, culture and future are protected.