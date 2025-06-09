Island communities join sea watch

[Photo: FILE]

Coastal communities are being relied on to help monitor maritime security threats.

Village headmen and fishermen are being encouraged to report suspicious activities at sea.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua has pointed out that police and the Ministry of Rural Development are coordinating community reporting systems across maritime areas.

He explained that the existing arrangements involve Turaga ni Koro and established reporting channels, with fishermen also being educated on how to report suspicious activities they encounter while at sea.

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Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau questioned whether the government had considered introducing compulsory reporting by coastal communities and Fiji-registered vessels to

strengthen coastal surveillance.

Tikoduadua said the program recognises the role of people who regularly use the sea for their livelihoods and can help authorities identify potential security threats.

He confirmed that educating coastal communities on reporting incidents is part of the Government’s existing approach to maritime security.