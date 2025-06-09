LTA targets high-risk drivers

[Photo: FILE]

Dangerous driving and speeding remain a major road safety concern, with the LTA stepping up patrols to monitor motorists and prevent fatal crashes.

The Authority states that enforcement teams will target high-risk roads and accident-prone intersections, with drink-driving and reckless behaviour also under scrutiny.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Makitalena Drova says enforcement teams have been deployed nationwide, with particular attention on high-risk roads and accident-prone

intersections.

She states that the continued loss of lives in crashes involving speeding, careless driving and alcohol remains a serious concern, despite repeated warnings and enforcement operations.

These behaviours,she adds are preventable, but motorists who disregard traffic regulations continue to put passengers, pedestrians and other road users in danger.

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The Authority is stepping up roadside monitoring and public education, using social media, radio and public service announcements to reinforce safe driving practices.

Drova says increased traffic, congestion and pedestrian movement require motorists to be more alert, particularly around residential areas, busy intersections and places where people gather.

LTA is urging drivers to control their speed, avoid aggressive manoeuvres and never drive under the influence of alcohol.

The road safety requires, according to LTA more than enforcement, with drivers, passengers and pedestrians all accountable for their actions.

Drova warns that no journey or celebration is worth a life, urging motorists to make responsible decisions every time they use the road.