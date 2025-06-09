EC and FEO clarify counting procedures

[Photo: File]

The Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office acknowledge concerns raised by civil society organisations regarding recent amendments to the Electoral Act 2014, particularly the insertion of section 9A, which provides for counting ballot papers at EC-approved counting centres.

The EC and FEO recognise the importance of transparency, accountability, and public confidence, and welcome constructive engagement from stakeholders.

Section 89A empowers the Electoral Commission to approve counting at designated centres as an alternative to polling stations.

The National Referendum Act 2026 makes equivalent provisions under section 6(2), which are enabling provisions creating options for the EC and do not mandate a change.

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The two agencies state that for the upcoming General Election, the established practice of counting ordinary ballot papers at polling stations will continue.

Pre-poll and postal ballot papers will also continue to be counted at a central venue in line with established practice.

The EC is responsible for decisions concerning electoral arrangements in accordance with the Constitution and applicable legislation, while the FEO, under the Supervisor of Elections, manages operational administration.

Any approval of centralised counting would involve careful assessment of operational procedures and safeguards, including secure handling, transportation, storage of ballot boxes, chain-of-custody procedures, and appropriate oversight by political party agents and accredited observers, which would be communicated clearly beforehand.

The EC and FEO acknowledge previous counting procedures and reaffirm that security, transparency, and accuracy remain fundamental, irrespective of where counting takes place.

Centralised counting is not a new practice in Fiji, having been implemented for postal and pre-poll ballots during the past three General Elections.

The EC and FEO remain committed to transparent, credible, and inclusive elections and referenda, ensuring any decisions are made in the interests of electoral integrity, voter secrecy, and public confidence, with stakeholders kept fully informed.