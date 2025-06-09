Registrar rejects proposed OUR Party registration

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, has rejected the registration application for the Proposed One United Republican Party.

Mataiciwa says the party needed a minimum of 5,000 members—2,000 from the Central Division, 1,750 from the Western Division, 1,000 from the Northern Division, and 250 from the Eastern Division.

However, the party failed to meet the requirements across all four divisions.

Mataiciwa says the decision has been formally conveyed to the party’s representatives, outlining the specific requirements that must be addressed.

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The Registrar reiterated that political party registration is governed by established legal standards to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance within Fiji’s electoral framework.

All applications are assessed consistently in accordance with the law.

There are currently 11 registered political parties.

The FEO remains committed to guiding applicants so processes are understood and properly followed, while upholding the integrity of the registration framework.