Tabuya challenges global climate finance gaps

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Ministry of Environment and Climate change]

Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya challenged global climate finance systems at COP31 in Türkiye, questioning why rapid-response support mechanisms for cyclones fail to provide equal assistance for slow-onset disasters like droughts, bushfires, and water shortages.

Speaking at the “Finance That Reaches the Pacific” event, Tabuya highlighted the severe impacts of super El Niño conditions on Fiji and Pacific nations.

She questioned whether existing climate risk insurance – while effective post-cyclone – is equipped to address gradual emergencies that threaten food security, livelihoods, and safe drinking water before conditions worsen.

While acknowledging support from the Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Company, the Pacific Resilience Facility, and the Global Shield, Tabuya called on development partners to help the PRF reach its US$1.5 billion target.

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As Political Champion for Climate Finance, she stressed that success must be measured by how effectively aid reaches vulnerable communities when needed most.