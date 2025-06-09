Ship passenger checks face drug scrutiny

[Photo: FILE]

Passenger identities are not consistently verified before boarding inter-island vessels.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has pointed this out and states that the government may consider stricter checks amid growing challenges with drug smuggling.

Ro Filipe has acknowledged that passenger bookings are made under individual names, but checks against official identification are sporadic and not fully enforced.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma who questioned how authorities could establish passenger identities following a maritime incident if the information recorded during booking had not been verified.

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Sharma also linked passenger identification to the movement of illicit drugs between maritime islands and the mainland, arguing that authorities need better knowledge of who is travelling through these routes.

Ro Filipe conceded that the current system has shortcomings.

He said the Ministry could look at strengthening passenger verification requirements, potentially adopting procedures similar to those used in airline travel.

The Minister acknowledged that drug smuggling presents increasing challenges and said this was among the reasons the proposal could be examined.

However, he did not confirm whether mandatory identification checks would be introduced or when any changes could take effect.