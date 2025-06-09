Landslide warning system takes shape

[Photo: FILE]

A national landslide monitoring network is being developed to strengthen early detection of ground movement.

The move aims to identify geological threats before they put lives and communities at risk.

A pilot landslide monitoring station has been installed at Mission Hill in Dilkusha through technical cooperation between Fiji’s Mineral Resources Department and the United States Geological Survey.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo told Parliament that the installation marks an important step towards developing a wider monitoring network to improve the country’s preparedness for landslide hazards.

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The partnership, which began in 2022 under the USGS Landslide Disaster Assistance Team programme, has also strengthened local expertise in landslide modelling, geological mapping, geospatial technology and laboratory analysis.

Between August and September this year, Ministry officers received advanced training in landslide modelling and monitoring, petrography and modern geological mapping techniques.

The collaboration has also introduced digital field mapping technology, with a geological mapping programme conducted in Ra Province to improve the accuracy and efficiency of geological data collection.

Vosarogo said the work had strengthened the Ministry’s ability to assess, monitor and respond to landslide threats, while geological information gathered would contribute to updated maps used for infrastructure planning, resource management and disaster risk reduction.

The program has also brought together technical participants from the University of the South Pacific, the Pacific Community and Papua New Guinea’s Mineral Resources Authority.

The partnership was building Fiji’s own scientific capacity, enabling local officers to provide technical advice and support Government agencies in identifying geological risks.

Vosarogo adds that the next major step is expanding monitoring capabilities beyond the pilot station to strengthen national preparedness against landslides.