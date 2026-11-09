New video system for investigations

The officers completed a four-day specialised training program. [PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Police Force is introducing video-recorded investigative interviews to strengthen transparency and accountability in police investigations.

Twelve officers have completed specialised training to conduct and record interviews, with the aim of improving the credibility of the investigative process.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Viliame Sovalevu says recorded interviews would strengthen the integrity of investigations and improve accountability in the investigative process.

The officers completed a four-day specialised training program supported by New Zealand Police.

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They were drawn from the Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Unit across the Force’s five policing divisions.

ACP Sovalevu states the quality of investigations reflects the professionalism and integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

He has urged the officers to apply their new skills and share their knowledge with colleagues.

The New Zealand Government provided the digital recording equipment to support transparent criminal procedures in line with international human rights standards.