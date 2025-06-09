Nasoko Program concludes on a high note

The Nasoko Program came to a conclusion today at the HFC in Suva, where players and coaches from all across the country gathered to develop their skills over the past four days.

The program was launched in August and is a new talent identification and development initiative launched by the Fiji Rugby Union in August 2026, aimed at creating a more structured pathway for grassroots players to progress from school rugby into the national high-performance system.

Fiji Rugby Women’s High Performance Academy Coach Tavaita Rowati says she is happy with everything they have been able to achieve, and thanked all the different teams participating for taking out the time to be part of the program.

“This is the first time we’re doing something like this. We want to bridge the gap between the grass root level and the national set-up, and we are happy with the results we’ve seen so far.”

Article continues after advertisement

Different districts that competed in the Marama Championship and Ranadi Cup competition were part of the program.