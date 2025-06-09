Dua Lipa to become first female British headliner

source: BBC

Coachella has announced the line-up for its 2027 festival, with Dua Lipa set to be the first solo female British artist to headline.

The Training Season singer is top of Friday’s bill for both weekends in April, with psych-rock band Tame Impala headlining the Saturday shows and US singer SZA closing out both Sundays.

The massive festival returns to the California desert on 9 to 11 and 16 to 18 April next year, with more than 100,000 fans expected to attend each day.

Madonna is also set to return to the festival after a surprise appearance alongside this year’s headliner Sabrina Carpenter, 20 years on from her first Coachella set.

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The Queen of Pop came back with Confessions II, her first album since 2019, earlier this year and had been rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2027 before organisers ruled that out.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson and US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers are also set to perform, as well as Diljit Dosanjh who returns after making history in 2023 by becoming the first Punjabi language singer to perform at the festival.

Blackpink’s Jisoo, US star Kehlani, rock band Weezer and Dancing On My Own singer Robyn are also among the artists on the line-up.