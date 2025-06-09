Dry spell breaks decades-old records

Four locations have shattered long-standing October rainfall records, recording their lowest totals in decades.

Nadi Airport, Yasawa-i-Rara, Viwa and Rotuma have each broken their previous October rainfall records.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says El Niño-driven conditions have severely suppressed rainfall nationwide, leaving 26 of 27 monitoring stations with well-below-normal totals.

According to the Fiji Climate Summary for October, Nadi Airport received just 0.3 millimetres of rain, its lowest October total since observations began in 1942.

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Yasawa-i-Rara recorded 0.4 millimetres, the lowest since 1950, while Viwa received 0.6 millimetres, breaking its previous record set last year.

Rotuma also recorded its lowest October rainfall in more than a century, receiving only 29.2 millimetres compared with its previous record low of 80 millimetres in 1914.

The wider rainfall picture is equally concerning.

Of the 27 climate monitoring stations assessed by the Meteorological Office, 26 recorded well below normal rainfall. Monasavu was the only station to record below-normal rainfall rather than well-below-normal levels.

Every reporting station received less than half its usual October rainfall.

Tavua recorded no rainfall at all, while Nadi, Yasawa-i-Rara and Viwa received less than one millimetre.

Monasavu recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 183.4 millimetres, followed by Navua with 91 millimetres and Koronivia with 76.8 millimetres. However, even the highest totals were below their respective long-term averages.

The Meteorological Office states that the suppressed rainfall is typical of El Niño conditions, which are continuing to influence weather patterns across the country.

With dry conditions already affecting agriculture, water supplies and rural communities, the latest figures show the extent of the rainfall deficit heading into the final months of the year.