FRU yet to confirm venue next Farebrother clash

The Fiji Rugby Union is yet to confirm the venue for this weekend’s INKK Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy challenge between Ra and Nadroga, with officials still reviewing available ground options.

Newly crowned trophy holders Ra will put their title on the line against Skipper Cup champions Nadroga this Saturday in what promises to be another exciting provincial rugby encounter.

Ra secured one of the biggest upsets in Farebrother Challenge history last Saturday, defeating defending champions Naitasiri 32-27 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to claim the prestigious trophy for the first time.

The historic victory was sealed in dramatic fashion after Ra scored the decisive try following the full-time hooter, with Viliame Rokovucago crossing the try line to secure the five-point win.

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The result has set up an intriguing contest against Nadroga, who will be determined to wrestle the silverware away from the new holders.

With the venue still awaiting official confirmation from the FRU, attention will now turn to the preparations of both teams ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown.