FEO first ballot number draw

The Fiji Elections Office has officially begun preparations for the upcoming general election, with the Electoral Commission selecting 100 as the starting number for ballot paper numbering.

The draw was conducted this morning during an event attended by Electoral Commission Chair Usaia Ratuvili

Three numbers 010, 001 and 100 were presented for the draw, with 100 emerging as the selected number.

The selection marks an initial step in preparations for the next general election, as the Fiji Elections Office works towards ensuring the electoral process is properly organised.

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The ballot paper numbering process is an important part of election preparations, with further arrangements expected to follow once the official Writ of Election is issued and candidate nominations open.

The FEO will then proceed with the necessary processes to determine candidate numbers for the ballot paper.

The draw signals the start of preparations for the country’s next general election.