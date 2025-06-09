Army ready to challenge Police in Sukuna Bowl return

[File Photo]

The Fiji Army is refusing to be counted out as it prepares to challenge Police for basketball supremacy at this year’s Sukuna Bowl, with a clear message that the title will have to be won on the court.

After a 15-year absence, basketball returns to the annual showdown, giving both forces an opportunity to revive the sport while renewing one of Fiji’s fiercest sporting rivalries.

Army coaching staff member Lieutenant Colonel Maikali Nawaqaliva says the team is determined to make the most of the opportunity, despite limited preparation and resources.

Nawaqaliva revealed that the Army is still working to sharpen its players’ understanding of the game, with much of their early preparation focused on learning and relearning basketball.

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He admits that the sport has struggled to maintain its presence in Fiji, with the team even turning to YouTube for tips.

“We will not leave any stone unturned. We will turn up, we will play to the best of our abilities and we will play to the death, as they would say. We’ll play to the whistle.”

Having played for the Army during his earlier years, Nawaqaliva says the competition also brings back memories of playing alongside some of Fiji’s former basketball representatives.

While Police are confident of reclaiming the title they last won 15 years ago, Nawaqaliva insists Army will not back down.

He says the final result will be decided on the court, but the Army is ready to fight for every point when the two forces meet.