People First opposes proposed Senate over costs

[Photo: Supplied: Parliament of the republic of Fiji FB page]

People First opposes the proposed Senate, estimating it would cost between $15 million and $20 million annually.

Presenting the party’s submission on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 to Parliament’s Special Committee, David Kolitagane says Fiji cannot afford the recurring expenses, which would include senators’ pay, a separate secretariat, and administrative support.

However, Kolitagane says if a Senate is established, its members should be elected rather than appointed.

“Nevertheless, in the event the committee resolves to recognize the Senate, we strongly maintain that its members must be democratically elected rather than appointed in a democracy; an elected-appointed chamber must never sit in authority over a directly elected parliament.”

Article continues after advertisement

Special Committee member Siromi Turaga questioned whether supporting elections contradicted the party’s cost concerns, as elections would require additional spending.

Kolitagane clarified that the party’s primary recommendation is against having a Senate, adding that election costs would be on top of its estimate if the proposal goes ahead.

People First also called for a thorough assessment of the roles, costs, and possible duplication involved in reinstating a Senate or a traditional representative institution.