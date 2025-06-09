Ra and Nadroga set for fast-paced Farebrother clash

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

This weekend’s Inkk Farebrother Challenge match between Nadroga and Ra is expected to be 80 minutes of running rugby.

This is according to Fiji Rugby Union chief operations officer, Talemo Waqa.

He says both teams love running rugby, with strong backlines and durable forwards.

Waqa believes Nadroga is coming in wanting to keep both the trophies, the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother.

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However, Waqa adds, this is Ra’s first-ever Farebrother defense, and they’ll go all out to try and keep the trophy.

Two weeks ago, Nadroga captain, Manueli Ratuniyarawa said their trophy cabinet has been empty and they’d love to get both titles this year.

Since then, Nadroga has managed to secure the Skipper Cup title.

The two teams meet at Narauyaba Park in Ra on Saturday at 3pm.

Local viewers can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas fans.