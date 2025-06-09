Legal saga distracted coalition government

[Photo: File]

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition government lost valuable time dealing with legal matters that distracted it from delivering on its core priorities.

Reflecting on the government’s performance over the past three years, Prasad acknowledged that significant progress was made in key areas.

However, he says more could have been done.

Professor Prasad admits the last year and a half was affected by issues that should not have consumed so much of the government’s time, including the Commission of Inquiry saga.

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The coalition government’s tenure has faced consistent scrutiny, particularly over the controversial Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner – a matter that remains before the Suva High Court.

“We probably lost a lot of time on issues that probably shouldn’t have come through. I think there was a lot of distraction, such as the COI and other legal issues that occupied the time of the Honorable Prime Minister and other elements within the government.”

Prasad says that while no government is flawless, its record on debt reduction, write off of Tertiary education loans scheme, return of the Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna public holiday, is an achievement he is proud of.