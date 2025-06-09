South African sevens star joins Mike Friday Selects

[Source: Supplied]

The McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s has strengthened its squad for the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s with the signing of South African Rugby Sevens standout Justin Geduld.

Geduld becomes the second international player confirmed for the invitational side, joining French sevens legend Terry Bouhraoua as the squad begins to take shape ahead of the tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.

A former member of South Africa’s renowned Blitzboks programme, Geduld brings a wealth of international experience and is widely regarded for his creativity, vision and ability to create scoring opportunities in the sevens format.

The latest addition signals Mike Friday’s intent to build a title-contending side after near misses in recent years. The Select 7s finished runners-up in 2025 before falling in the semi-finals in 2026, leaving the side determined to go one step further in 2027.

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With Geduld and Bouhraoua already confirmed, tournament organisers expect more international stars to be announced in the coming weeks as the Select 7s prepare for a third attempt at claiming the Coral Coast crown.

The 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be held from January 14 to 16 at Lawaqa Park, with free entry available throughout the tournament.