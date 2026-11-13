Dave Chappelle is testing the right with jokes about Charlie Kirk

Source: CNN

No one was supposed to see the videos of the comedian Dave Chappelle appearing to joke about the death of Charlie Kirk.

“I feel f**ked up saying this,” Chappelle said during a set at Madison Square Garden this weekend, multiple recordings of which circulated on X. “It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered — and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but — ”

He paused for the punchline: “ — I feel better.”

Chappelle went on: “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I just be driving around, like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood?’”

Article continues after advertisement

The clips about Kirk are short, and it’s unclear what preceded or followed the bit in the routine.

In another video from Chappelle’s two-night set, the comedian seemed to suggest that Kirk, who was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at a Utah university last September, was in hell: “I’m sure he’s looking up at us right now, laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

The comic legend has a strict no-phones policy at his shows, but a few blurry clips emerged nonetheless. Conservative commentators quickly condemned the bit. The next day, without naming Chappelle, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, called comedians joking about her husband’s death “beyond disgusting” and decried a culture that uses the “destruction of a human life” as a “punchline.” Elon Musk declared Chappelle “just not funny anymore.”