Tankers continue to burn in the Middle East despite hopes for de-escalation

Source: Reuters

Despite market bets on a de-escalation in the Iran war, new evidence has emerged in recent days of strikes on ​tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, crude prices ‌hit two-month lows after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump’s more conciliatory tone since the Republicans’ defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

However, there is little sign of attacks abating in November, after 37 ships were attacked in ​October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war, according to data from the Washington Institute for ​Near East Policy.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday and verified by Reuters showed a Navig8 tanker on ⁠fire near the coast of Oman. An image captured by the European Union’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on Sunday showed a ​large cloud of black smoke at the same location.

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It was one of three tankers hit on Sunday for using “unauthorised routes” through the ​strait, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.