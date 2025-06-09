Ikanivere calls for balance in Fiji's attack

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says Fiji is looking to strike the right balance between its trademark attacking flair and a more structured approach as the team continues its Nations Championship campaign.

Following the defeat to France, questions have been raised about whether Fiji should lean more heavily on its traditional free-flowing style, but Ikanivere believes success lies in knowing when to use each approach.

“I think we’re looking for a balance between both, knowing where to do what.”

The skipper says Fiji’s natural attacking instincts remain an important part of its identity, but modern Test rugby also requires discipline, structure and smart decision-making.

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Ikanivere believes finding the right mix between creativity and control will be crucial as the Flying Fijians prepare to face Ireland this weekend.

The clash presents another major challenge for Fiji against one of the world’s leading rugby nations, with the visitors aiming to produce an improved performance after their opening loss to France.

Fiji will take on Ireland at 8.10 am this Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.