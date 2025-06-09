Stamps honour Fijian pioneer’s legacy

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

For Timaima Williams, designing commemorative stamps marking the 65th anniversary of the 212 Fijian pioneers was more than a professional assignment.

It was a tribute to her grandfather and the legacy of service he left behind. Williams, whose late grandfather Matereti Bulisuvasuva Vuyave served in the Royal Signals of the British Army, says the project was deeply personal.

Speaking at the launch of the commemorative stamps at the British High Commissioner’s residence, Williams revealed that although she never met her grandfather, his service and sacrifice had shaped her life and family.

Vuyave , was among the 200 men and 12 women who left Fiji to serve in the British Army 65 years ago. Williams says the stamps are a way of ensuring their courage, sacrifice and contribution remain part of Fiji’s history.

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She also paid tribute to the 212 families who stood behind the pioneers, enduring years of separation while supporting their loved ones through faith, resilience and sacrifice.

The legacy of service continues within her own family, with her younger brother serving in the British Royal Guards and her cousin in the Royal Navy.

Williams says the commemorative stamps carry a powerful message for future generations, reminding them that the sacrifices of the pioneers must never be forgotten. She hopes the stamps will tell their story to Fijians and the rest of the world for generations to come.